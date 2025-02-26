Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Down 17.7% – What’s Next?

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). Approximately 604,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 232,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Image Scan Trading Down 17.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

