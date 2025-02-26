Impact Investors Inc Acquires Shares of 3,021 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.11.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MA opened at $564.68 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $576.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

