Impact Investors Inc Buys New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,004,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,385.94.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,883.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,962.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

