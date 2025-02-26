Impact Investors Inc Buys Shares of 43,900 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in DoubleVerify by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DV shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

DV stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

