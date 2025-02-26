Impact Investors Inc Invests $168,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TDOC opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

