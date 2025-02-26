Impact Investors Inc Invests $434,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.71.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $555.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.55. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

