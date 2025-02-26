Impact Investors Inc Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.4% of Impact Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,720,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,707,000 after buying an additional 2,105,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,242,856 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

