Impact Investors Inc Purchases New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 198,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,310.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,287.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,331.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

