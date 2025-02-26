Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CCI stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
