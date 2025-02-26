Ingenta (LON:ING) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82), with a volume of 133578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.86).
Ingenta Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.20. The firm has a market cap of £9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.16.
About Ingenta
Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.
