Inghams Group Limited (ING) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Inghams Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 727.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.
Inghams Group Company Profile
