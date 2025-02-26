Inghams Group Limited (ING) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Inghams Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 727.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

