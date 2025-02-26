Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Trading 54.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 54.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. 10,662,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 54.8 %

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44.

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.