Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $56.30. 2,248,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,940,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

INOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Innodata presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.57.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,223.37. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,484 shares of company stock valued at $29,226,292. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innodata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innodata by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innodata by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $16,713,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

