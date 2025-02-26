Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Issues Earnings Results

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Innoviva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

