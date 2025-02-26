Inogen’s (INGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Inogen by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 132,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 72.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

