Inogen’s (INGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Inogen
Inogen Stock Down 3.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Inogen by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 132,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 72.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inogen
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Stanley Druckenmiller Bets Big on Airline Stocks – Should You?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Viking Therapeutics: Could GLP-1 Maker Be Acquired Pre-Approval?
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.