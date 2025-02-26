Insider Buying: Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Buys 7,504 Shares of Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) insider Steven MacDonald bought 7,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.57 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of A$41,827.30 ($26,641.59).
Steven MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Steven MacDonald purchased 5,000 shares of Downer EDI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($17,197.45).
The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.
