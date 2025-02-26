Insider Buying: The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,640,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,572,811.65. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas bought 42,149 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $72,496.28.

Marygold Companies Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of MGLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 5,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,958. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

About Marygold Companies

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

