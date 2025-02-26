Insider Selling: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. 62,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $243.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 814.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

