Insider Selling: Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 1,146 Shares of Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,887.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,799.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,680.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,685.17.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

