Insider Selling: Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. 1,927,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,906. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.73%.

SW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

