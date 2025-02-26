Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Sells 51,346 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $578,669.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,840,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,740,823.39. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SPIR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

