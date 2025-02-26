Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.350-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

IPAR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,403. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $154.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.41.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

