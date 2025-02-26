International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 46.30%. International Money Express updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.090-2.260 EPS.

International Money Express Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 844,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,527. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $471.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

