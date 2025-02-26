InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

