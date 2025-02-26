Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $20.73.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
