Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BSMR stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.