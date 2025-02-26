Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMR stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

