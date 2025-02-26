Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on February 28th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJU stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

