Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Boosted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 178.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079,488 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,384,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,984 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59,605.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 931,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,377,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.