Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on February 28th

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQA opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $160.92 million and a P/E ratio of 34.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

