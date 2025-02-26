Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $518.79 and last traded at $519.23. 9,653,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 30,719,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.32.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $327.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.54.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
