Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.74.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
