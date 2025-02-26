InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.82.
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
