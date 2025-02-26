InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.