Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Zacks reports. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.880-1.940 EPS.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 2,840,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,200. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

