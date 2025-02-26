Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Purchases A$19,941.00 in Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Free Report) insider Susan Forrester purchased 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.82 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of A$19,941.00 ($12,701.27).

Iress Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Iress alerts:

Iress Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Iress’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 511.11%.

About Iress

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and Europe, Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.