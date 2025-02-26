iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 375,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 254,852 shares.The stock last traded at $47.69 and had previously closed at $47.71.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 711,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

