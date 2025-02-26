iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 76,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $53.01.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

