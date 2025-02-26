iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,617,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

