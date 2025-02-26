iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.12 and last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 90481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

