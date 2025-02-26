iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

