iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4,185.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 162.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

