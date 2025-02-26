iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

