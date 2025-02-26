Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Jamf stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 110,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Jamf has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Jamf by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 45.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

