Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Issues Earnings Results

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. Janus International Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Janus International Group Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,126. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

