Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $209.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 770,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,471. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.