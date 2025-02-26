JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,232 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 176.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.