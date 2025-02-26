JFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 973,317 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 477,678 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 629,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 470,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

