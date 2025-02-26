JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,335 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

