JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,392,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 674,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145,866 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

