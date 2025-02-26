JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Plans $3.75 Quarterly Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
JG Boswell Price Performance
Shares of JG Boswell stock traded down $15.00 on Wednesday, hitting $530.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 266. JG Boswell has a 52-week low of $471.01 and a 52-week high of $625.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.21.
About JG Boswell
