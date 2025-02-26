JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Plans $3.75 Quarterly Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

JG Boswell Price Performance

Shares of JG Boswell stock traded down $15.00 on Wednesday, hitting $530.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 266. JG Boswell has a 52-week low of $471.01 and a 52-week high of $625.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.21.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

