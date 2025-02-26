John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 458 shares.The stock last traded at $38.91 and had previously closed at $40.00.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

