John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 458 shares.The stock last traded at $38.91 and had previously closed at $40.00.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.70.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- What is a support level?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.